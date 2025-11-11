Charitable Choices: Alison Howard of ABC Life Literacy Canada

ABC Life Literacy Canada is a national charity dedicated to empowering adult learners. Through the development of learning materials and by offering community support as well as advocacy, ABC Life Literacy Canada works to ensure all Canadians have the literacy skills needed to thrive. We spoke with Executive Director Alison Howard to learn more.

Describe your charity/non-profit/volunteer work in a few sentences.

ABC Life Literacy Canada is a national charitable organization that champions literacy by empowering adult learners, raising awareness, and supporting the adult learning sector. We develop and support the use of foundational learning materials and help to build the capacity of the sector by convening and connecting the adult literacy community, and advocating for skills programming. We envision a Canada where everyone has the skills and opportunities to fully participate in learning, life, and work.

What problem does it aim to solve?

Nearly half of Canadian adults have literacy skills below a high school level, which can affect everything from career opportunities to everyday tasks. Our goal is to change that by making learning accessible and ensuring everyone has the chance to thrive.

When did you start/join it?

Our organization was founded on International Literacy Day (September 8) in 1990. We were launched by a group of inﬂuential business, education and labour leaders to raise awareness for literacy and enlist the active participation of the private sector in supporting the issue. I joined as Executive Director in 2022.

What made you want to get involved?

Growing up in a family of teachers, the love of learning was instilled in me from an early age. My career path led me into research on skills development and employability, providing a solid understanding of how literacy impacts people’s lives. Throughout my career, I’ve seen how enhanced literacy skills can open doors to independence, employability and civic engagement. I felt that this role fit both my passion and expertise.

What was the situation like when you started? How has it changed since?

In recent years, we’ve expanded programming to meet growing demand. For example, we launched ABC Everyday Numbers to help adults build confidence with math through free workshops, workbooks and online courses on topics such as patterns, multiplication, estimation, rates and probability.

Strong numeracy skills are essential for budgeting, problem-solving and career growth, yet many Canadians still struggle in this area.

What more needs to be done?

We need to raise awareness that literacy is more than reading and writing; it’s all the skills you need to succeed in work and life. It’s the skills required for everyday tasks such as using technology, filling out complex forms and understanding detailed instructions. Strong literacy skills help people reach their goals and participate fully in society. We also need more investment from employers and government, since an increase in literacy rates benefits both individuals and the economy.

How can our readers help?

You can support literacy by spreading the word – share resources, talk about why literacy matters, and join awareness campaigns. Advocating for stronger programs in your community and taking part in local events or challenges also helps shine a light on the importance of lifelong learning.

Do you have any events coming up?

Yes! ABC Life Literacy Canada is presenting a free webinar, Understanding Rates, on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET.

Where can we follow you?

You can visit us online or follow us on social media @abclifeliteracy.

PAY IT FORWARD: What is an awesome local charity that you love?

We are fortunate to work with so many amazing non-profits across Canada, so it’s hard to name just one. For those looking to upgrade their skills or volunteer with a local literacy organization, we offer an online database of free literacy programs across the country. Visit LookUnderLearn.ca to find an organization near you.