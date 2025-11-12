Best Places to Roller Skate in Toronto

There’s something about the sound of wheels rolling up and down the street. Especially so when those wheels are roller skates. Whether you’re a professional roller skater or just trying it out for the very first time, Toronto is great because it’s a city that’s full of rinks you can practice in. Some have all the retro feels, while others boast a more outdoorsy vibe with amazing skyline views. Whatever you’re in the mood for, just know that Toronto has no shortage of rinks. Here are some of the best ones.

SUSO Skate Co. at Bentway Skate Trail

Location: 250 Fort York Blvd

One of the best parts of this roller skating rink is that it’s available all year, but it makes for a serious throwback Thursday if you’re into retro-themed rinks. From mid-June to late summer, visit their pop-up rink at the Bentway and you’ll be able to skate right underneath the highway. You’ll be sure to get a healthy dose of nostalgic fun, rolling along with their themed nights and DJs. In the colder months, you can visit SUSO Skate at indoor pop-up rinks around the GTA.

Ward’s Island

Location: Accessible by ferry from downtown

While this isn’t an official roller skating rink, this island is a dream for any roller skater. Ward’s Island has everything you’re looking for, from long, winding paths to lakeside views of the city. What more could you need? Plus, there aren’t a ton of cars on the road, so you can skate in peace without having to worry about traffic. Just bring your skates and enjoy this low-key spot for roller skating.

Scooter’s Roller Palace

Location: 2105 Royal Windsor Dr, Mississauga

A very short drive from downtown, this roller skating rink is a nostalgic spot for anyone who grew up in and around Toronto. It’s a classic place that offers a roller skating paradise, plus so much more. Roll all over Scooter’s wood floors, and enjoy snacks at the bar later — or a fun time at the rink’s arcade. It’s great for families, or if you’re looking to enjoy an afternoon of skating with a group of friends.

Martin Goodman Trail

Location: Runs along the waterfront from Humber Bay to the Beaches

This trail is known as a favourite for roller skaters in Toronto. There are so many great things about rolling along this trail, from the smooth, flat pathways to the scenic views of the city. If you want a quiet place to skate by the water, this is the place to be.

Ashbridges Bay Skate Park & Boardwalk

Location: 1561 Lake Shore Blvd E

Many Torontonians are keen to visit this boardwalk for skateboarding and other activities. But did you know that some of its paths make for an ideal place to go roller skating? The special bonus is that the beach is nearby, so once you’re ready to cool down, it’s super convenient to stroll over and have some fun doing your second favourite summer activity.

Colonel Sam Smith Park

Location: 3145 Lake Shore Blvd W

Colonel Sam Smith Park is known for offering a winter ice trail. But in the warmer months, roller skaters can enjoy something here that no other outdoor space can offer: a figure-eight pathway. It’s nothing like you’ve seen before, and perfect for a day of gliding through the trail on the smooth concrete.