“A Day in the Life” with: Author Michael Otis

Michael Otis is a Toronto-based author who primarily writes fiction, with a growing interest in exploring poetry and other literary genres. His work often reflects a passion for storytelling and creativity, combining imaginative ideas with thoughtful themes that invite readers to reflect on the world around them.

Otis is the author of two published books, The Gifted and Song of Seasons, the latter of which was recently released. These works mark the beginning of a developing body of writing, as he continues to work on several additional projects that expand both his storytelling and his exploration of different styles and genres. Through his writing, Otis aims to create engaging narratives that resonate with readers and encourage curiosity, imagination, and emotional connection.

Originally from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Otis draws inspiration from everyday experiences, people, and the diverse communities that surround him. In addition to his writing, he is committed to giving back to his community. He regularly volunteers at a local food bank, supporting efforts to help those in need and strengthen community connections.

When he is not writing, Otis enjoys spending time developing new ideas for future books while continuing to engage with his local community and creative pursuits.

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Which ’hood are you in?

Bathurst Manor

What do you do?

I am a Canadian novelist who writes purely out of passion and the love of the game. I am someone who would pay others so that I could write, and I am fortunate enough that I do not have to. I simply love it and view it as a form of art; where if a picture is the equivalent of a thousand words than a book is the equivalent to at least 50 pictures.

What are you currently working on?

Currently, I am working on my third book… which I don’t want to talk about because I do not want anyone to steal the idea. In between that, I get up to too many other things. From volunteering at a food bank every week to helping out at my family’s business, I am usually busy.

Where can we find your work?

In bookstores in Canada, as well as on Amazon. Unfortunately, I do not use social media, but I am working on a website, where I will post some short works of mine for free. It will also have a way for people to reach out to me if they want to.