“A Day in the Life” with: Author Michael Otis

June 10, 2026 Jocelyne Sobie Arts, Literature

Michael Otis is a Toronto-based author who primarily writes fiction, with a growing interest in exploring poetry and other literary genres. His work often reflects a passion for storytelling and creativity, combining imaginative ideas with thoughtful themes that invite readers to reflect on the world around them.

Otis is the author of two published books, The Gifted and Song of Seasons, the latter of which was recently released. These works mark the beginning of a developing body of writing, as he continues to work on several additional projects that expand both his storytelling and his exploration of different styles and genres. Through his writing, Otis aims to create engaging narratives that resonate with readers and encourage curiosity, imagination, and emotional connection.

Originally from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Otis draws inspiration from everyday experiences, people, and the diverse communities that surround him. In addition to his writing, he is committed to giving back to his community. He regularly volunteers at a local food bank, supporting efforts to help those in need and strengthen community connections.

When he is not writing, Otis enjoys spending time developing new ideas for future books while continuing to engage with his local community and creative pursuits.

Michael Otis
Me and me momsy… my biggest inspiration and supporter. Raising three kids on her own mustn’t have been easy, and I definitely didn’t make it any easier for her. Despite all that, she made it feel as if we have never missed out… My older brother is getting his doctorate degree in economics, my younger sister has accomplished way too many things to count… and I think I turned out pretty alright too, but I am a little biased, haha. All of which is to her credit alone. I clearly have the greatest mom on the planet.
Michael Otis
When I was very young, I wanted to become a rabbi… I have always had a fascination with religion. When my grandfather heard about this desire of mine, he was livid about how “no grandchild of his is going to be a rabbi.” Even though I was brought up entirely secularly, I believe that even the little bit of values I learned through religion in my early years were not without effect.
“Sorry, Pops.”- That one time I took off to Morristown, New Jersey, to learn at the Rabbinical College of America. I figured if even Drake admitted he should have gone to yeshiva in his hit song Wants and Needs, I may as well see what all the fuss is about. Easily one of the most impactful things I have ever done… My grandfather called me every single day that I was there to let me know that I lost my mind, or that all the Yeshiva wanted from me was money, even though I didn’t pay a single cent to be there.
This photo was taken at the graduation of my older brother for his first degree… I think he has a few more than one at this point, haha. When you are growing up without a father, having an older brother who has their stuff together definitely helps. Especially when you are the brother who is always in trouble. Honestly, my brother is the smartest person I have ever met, and this is usually the common case for anyone who has had the pleasure of meeting him. Our relationship has definitely not been reciprocal, as I definitely would not be where I am today without him.
“Mom, I said I was sorry.” As I have said… I definitely did not make it easy for my mother when I was younger, haha. In my younger years, I was always in some sort of trouble that was directly caused by an undeservingly large ego. I think this photo of me sums up how much of a menace I used to be.
This photo was taken at the classroom named after my grandfather at Ted Rogers’ School of Management in Toronto… Included in this photo are both my grandparents and my three uncles, who have instilled the value of always giving back in me, and have always had an overly active role in my life without waver… and lord knows that must not have been easy at some points in my life… to me, this isn’t just real wealth; Family is everything.
Michael Otis
This is me at the launch for my first novel ever written… They say a book launch is really to celebrate the author, but I was much too nervous for that to be the case. At the launch for my first novel, I already had another novel somewhat finished, and for some reason, I felt as if that second novel should just be locked away on my computer. I had already started working on the third novel, and very scarcely talked about my second one. My mother, who was the only person who had read the second one, told my publicist, Chris Reed at Reed Books Publicity, all about it when I wasn’t paying attention at this very book launch. He would ask me if I could send him a copy of the manuscript, and after reading it, he told me that it was worth seeing to the end… now I have two published books under my belt.
Michael Otis
Once again, I really do believe that it is important to give back to your community… one way I do this is by volunteering weekly at a food bank called Chasdei Kaduri. This is a charity that was started by one of my friends and his family, and it is honestly an honour to be part of their team.

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Which ’hood are you in?

Bathurst Manor

What do you do?

I am a Canadian novelist who writes purely out of passion and the love of the game. I am someone who would pay others so that I could write, and I am fortunate enough that I do not have to. I simply love it and view it as a form of art; where if a picture is the equivalent of a thousand words than a book is the equivalent to at least 50 pictures.

What are you currently working on?

Currently, I am working on my third book… which I don’t want to talk about because I do not want anyone to steal the idea. In between that, I get up to too many other things. From volunteering at a food bank every week to helping out at my family’s business, I am usually busy.

Where can we find your work?

In bookstores in Canada, as well as on Amazon. Unfortunately, I do not use social media, but I am working on a website, where I will post some short works of mine for free. It will also have a way for people to reach out to me if they want to.

 

About Jocelyne Sobie 12 Articles
Jocelyne loves street art photography, traveling, discovering different cultures, and trying foods she can barely pronounce. Spirituality and giving back matter deeply to her, leading her to volunteer both locally and abroad, experiences she will never forget. She’s drawn to books and documentaries that explore how society works and how people think, especially real-life stories that don’t always make the headlines. That curiosity led her to this work, where she creates space for creative, hardworking people to share their stories and inspire others.

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