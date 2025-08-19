Pearl-Catherine Tita, founder of the BLK Book Fair Association, established the organization in 2021 after navigating the challenges of self-publishing and the isolation that often comes with it. Recognizing that many Black Canadian writers faced similar struggles—limited visibility, minimal support, and a lack of community, she founded BLK Book Fair to create a space where Afro-Canadian literary creators could come together, support one another, and amplify their voices in a publishing landscape that often overlooks Black storytellers. Through book fairs, workshops, and school presentations, the BLK Book Fair fosters a growing collective and continues to raise the visibility of Black Canadian stories. Pearl’s vision is to establish a lasting, nationally recognized platform that promotes Afro-Canadian literature and empowers current and future generations to write and be heard.

Describe your charity/non-profit/volunteer work in a few sentences.

BLK Book Fair Association is a federally incorporated nonprofit organization that provides opportunities for Afro-Canadian authors and creators to collaborate, network, and promote their work. Through events such as public book fairs, author meet-and-greets, school presentations, and writing workshops, we aim to nurture literacy, cultural pride, and community engagement. Our work is rooted in the belief that Black stories matter and deserve space within Canada’s literary landscape.

What problem does it aim to solve?

BLK Book Fair Association aims to solve the problem of underrepresentation and lack of support for Black Canadian authors and creators within the broader publishing industry. We address the barriers that many face when trying to access resources, platforms, and audiences. Our goal is to ensure that Black voices are not only heard but celebrated, and that Black communities see themselves reflected in books, classrooms, and cultural events.

When did you start/join it?

I founded BLK Book Fair in February 2021.

What made you want to get involved?

As a self-published author, I experienced firsthand the challenges of trying to share my work without access to traditional publishing networks or community support. I wanted to change that experience for myself and others by creating an organization that builds collective power and visibility. I knew that if I felt alone in my journey, there were likely many others who felt the same—and I was right. That realization was my motivation to start BLK Book Fair.

What was the situation like when you started?

When I started, there was no formal collective of Black Canadian authors supporting one another in a coordinated way. Many talented creators were working independently without access to shared promotional spaces, collaborative opportunities, or consistent visibility. The lack of infrastructure made it difficult for Black authors to thrive or connect with readers beyond their immediate networks.

How has it changed since?

Since the founding of BLK Book Fair, we have built a community of over 70 Black Canadian authors and literary creators. We’ve organized multiple public events, including book fairs and meet-ups at places like Chapters/Indigo, facilitated school workshops, and hosted literary panels. Our community has gained recognition in media and within the local literary ecosystem, and we have expanded our reach to include youth programming, networking opportunities, and professional development for authors.

What more needs to be done?

While we have made meaningful progress, there is still a great deal of work to do. We need to expand our programming across Canada to reach authors and students in underrepresented regions. More institutional support and funding are needed to ensure our sustainability and growth. Additionally, we aim to form long-term partnerships with schools, libraries, and cultural institutions so that Afro-Canadian literature becomes a permanent and celebrated part of the national conversation. We also want to continue building infrastructure that supports emerging writers and makes self-publishing more accessible.

How can our readers help?

Readers can help by spreading the word about BLK Book Fair, following our work online, and purchasing books by Black Canadian authors. Supporting independent writers, especially those from underrepresented communities, goes a long way in amplifying diverse voices. If you’re a teacher, parent, or community organizer, consider inviting us to speak at your school or event. Financial contributions or partnerships are also welcome, as they help us provide free programming and expand our reach across Canada.

Do you have any events coming up?

We do not have any public events currently scheduled, but we are actively planning new workshops, school visits, and community initiatives. Readers can stay informed by following us on social media for updates.

Where can we follow you?

You can follow BLK Book Fair and stay up to date with our work through the following platforms:

Website | Instagram | Facebook

PAY IT FORWARD: What is an awesome local charity that you love?

A local charity I deeply admire is The Olive Branch of Hope, an organization that provides vital support and resources to Black women living with breast cancer. Their work in offering culturally sensitive education, peer support, and advocacy is incredibly important, and I encourage others to support their mission.