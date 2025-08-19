Gideon the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Are you searching for a loyal companion who will adore you with his whole heart? Look no further than Gideon, a sweet and sensitive soul who just can’t wait to find his loving home!

Gideon is a true gem on walks. He sticks right by your side, and if he gets a little too excited and trots ahead, he’ll constantly glance back to make sure you’re still there – what a considerate guy! While he might start with some enthusiastic hops and whimpers (he just gets so happy to be out!), he quickly settles into a wonderful walking rhythm.

This charming boy is a true cuddle monster. He absolutely melts for a good lap sit or a comforting hold, and while he’s a bit high-stress initially, your presence is clearly his greatest comfort. He’s working on his confidence, and every walk is a step in the right direction! He’s even made some progress with buddy walks, showing less hyper-focus on his human and less whimpering overall.

Gideon isn’t interested in treats when he’s feeling anxious – all he wants is your affection and reassurance. He’s a sweet, gentle guy who has shown no reactivity to other dogs. He just needs a patient and loving family who can help him feel safe and secure.

If you’re ready to open your heart and home to a dog who will be your devoted shadow and provide endless snuggles, then Gideon is the boy for you! Come meet him and let his sweet gaze win you over.

Gideon

Breed: Mixed Breed, Small (under 24 lbs fully grown), Mix

Age: 6 Years 2 Months

Sex: Male

Size: S

Colour: White /

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

