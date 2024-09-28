Rufus the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Rufus quickly adapts to new surroundings, showing his friendly and open nature from the moment he arrived in our care. A true socialite, he effortlessly charms everyone he meets, hoping to find his forever home where he can use his social skills to the fullest!

This loving, fluffy man was recently returned to our care, through no fault on his part. Ever adaptable, Rufus is putting himself back out there! His warm spirit and affectionate nature shine, sprouting with the summer sun and breeze. Purring is second nature to this lovely boy, a constant soundtrack to his joyful presence. He loves getting attention from anyone, and if you call, he will come running, hoping to get a nice body rub. Anywhere will do, as long as he gets a massage! When he feels the need for extra love, Rufus isn’t shy about crying or pawing at your feet and body, and you can usually expect a head bonk when he’s looking for pets. He is more than willing to let you pick him up, with the expectation of pets or food. This fluffy man can be very demanding and he isn’t afraid of being assertive when he wants something!

Rufus has an inquisitive soul, having tried to eat human food. He’s even taken a liking to watching golf on TV, pawing at the ball to catch it. Rufus also partakes in his fair share of mischievous behaviour. This loving boy masks his nought nature by showering people with love, but he has been known to knock things over for fun and even scavenge his foster’s garbage to find anything interesting. You’ll need to keep a close eye on this boy and he shouldn’t be left alone for very long. With his high energy levels, he needs toys to tire him out before bed; otherwise, this energy-packed furball will have zoomies around the house. Rufus enjoys playing with wand and string toys, and his foster family have used Rufus’s playtime as a workout. This playful machine will lead people by pulling the wand toy when wanting to play in a different room. It’s safe to say he knows what he wants!

Rufus

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 2.5 years old

Sex: Male

Colour: B&W

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Etobicoke Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

