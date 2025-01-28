Lulu the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Meet Lulu, a sweet and gentle dog with a need for patience and understanding. Lulu is a lovely girl with a gentle soul and a lot of energy. She can be jumpy and mouthy when in her run but is also very affectionate and loves pets. Her skittish nature makes her hesitant to explore new environments, however, with patience and gentle encouragement, Lulu shows signs of curiosity and a desire to engage with the world around her.

Lulu is looking for a patient and understanding family who can provide her with a calm and nurturing environment. Her ideal home would be one where she can gradually build confidence and feel secure. A family willing to take the time to help her overcome her fears and provide positive reinforcement will be essential for her well-being.

Lulu

Breed: Mixed Breed, Medium (up to 44 lbs fully grown), Mix

Age: 1 Year 3 Months

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: Black

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

