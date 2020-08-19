“A Day in the Life” with Toronto picture editor Nick Wong

Nick Wong is my younger brother, so I’ve known him for all his life. Not only is he an award-winning editor, but he is also the world’s best funcle (fun uncle). Nick was born in Ottawa and raised in Toronto. He grew up loving film, animation, and a love for story-telling in the most thoughtful, meticulous and creative way.

Nick studied film production at Ryerson University while working part-time at Epitome pictures. He interned for a few years and took on multiple small assisting jobs that jump started his career as a successful picture editor. His strong work ethics earned the admiration of executive producers, editors, and directors from the renowned Canadian series Degrassi: The Next Generation. Nick went from organizing the tape library to becoming the youngest Editor on Degrassi. It wasn’t long after that when he got his first nomination (of many) from the CCE for Best Editing for ½ hour Broadcast Short Form. There is no job too small or too big for Nick. He is a team player who is committed and collaborative in everything that he does (in both his work and personal life).

In a competitive industry, Nick is one of the most sought-after picture editors in the Eastern time-zone. His portfolio continues to expand to different genres and formats, with credits that include Dark Matter, Holly Hobbie, Baroness Von Sketch Show, Utopia Falls, and The Expanse.

As his older sister, proud is an understatement of the accomplishments he has achieved so far. Nick’s journey truly proves that hard work, dedication to your craft, and having a passion for what you do makes you the top of your game. There is a deep level of emotional intelligence in the way that he edits that makes him a leader in delivering high quality results in both film and television.

What ‘hood are you in?

I live in a condo in Agincourt, a neighbourhood in Scarborough. It’s not bad. There’s a great Pho restaurant and I’m close to old friends and family. I grew up in Scarborough so I keep in touch with my elementary and high school friends. Every Friday, we play volleyball in our old elementary school gym.

What do you do?

I’m a picture editor for film and television.

What are you currently working on?

I just finished season 5 of The Expanse on Amazon before the film industry shut down. I’ll be starting on a sci fi series for Netflix when productions resume.

Where can we find your work?

My work can be seen on Netflix, Hulu, CBC, Space, SYFY, Family Channel, IFC, OMNI and soon, Amazon.

My website | My imdb