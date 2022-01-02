Bucatini Alla Carbonara by Ascari (Events & Catering)

The people of Ascari (Events & Catering) shared this Bucatini Alla Carbonara recipe with us to try at home.

You can find them on their website and Instagram.

Bucatini Alla Carbonara

Ingredients

– Bucatini pasta

– Cured guanciale (or pancetta)

– White onion

– Black pepper

– Parsley

– Grana Padano

– Pecorino Romano

– Olive oil

– Conestoga eggs

Instructions

1. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.

2. Cook guanciale in a large pan over medium heat until crispy or desired doneness.

3. Once guanciale is cooked, set aside while leaving the rendered fat in the pan.

4. Add onions to the pan, cook until golden brown.

5. Turn down the heat, wait 1 min to allow the pan to cool down. carefully add in 3 oz of room temp water to deglaze the pan, creating the base of your sauce.

6. Add half the black pepper.

7. At this point, your large pot should be boiling. drop pasta in and cook for 2 -3 minutes or until the desired doneness. The bucatini pasta cooks fairly quickly.

8. Transfer the pasta into the pan and turn the heat back on to med / med-low.

9. Start mixing in Grana Padano until a uniform sauce has been created. If your sauce starts to become too thick, add pasta water to thin it out.

10. Finish by mixing half of the parsley.

Plating

1. To plate the carbonara, transfer and divide into 2 bowls while making a small hole in the middle, resembling a nest.

2. Garnish carbonara with remaining pecorino romano and parsley. crack an egg, separate the white from the yolk and place the egg yolk in the middle of each nest.

3. Sprinkle the top of the egg and dish with remaining black pepper.