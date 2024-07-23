Lucy the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Meet Lucy, a super sweet mixed-breed dog with a gentle soul and a love for treats. Lucy is looking for a patient and loving family who can help her feel secure and confident in her new home.

Lucy is a shy but incredibly sweet dog who loves to follow her human companions. She may be a little nervous at times, but with gentle encouragement, she becomes more comfortable and shows her affectionate nature. Lucy loves treats and listens very well, making her a wonderful companion for someone who can provide her with the patience and understanding she needs.

Lucy is looking for a loving and understanding home where she can feel safe and secure. Her ideal family would provide plenty of positive reinforcement, treats, and gentle encouragement. A calm and patient environment would help Lucy build her confidence and allow her sweet personality to shine. A family experienced with shy dogs and willing to take the time to help her adjust would be perfect for her.

Lucy

Breed: Mixed Breed, Medium (up to 44 lbs fully grown), Mix

Age: 1 Year

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: Brindle / Brown

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

