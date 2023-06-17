Jinga the cat is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

Jinga is a polite, and sweet senior lady. If you are looking for a beautifully unique companion with a friendly and intelligent personality, Jinga could be a great fit for you.

Though genetically she is a mixed-breed cat; Bengals being known for their unique features and energetic demeanour, Jinga does not seem to be so high-energy herself. She may rather relax by your side catching a cat nap and enjoying your company. As a senior, she is looking for a family who will be mindful of keeping her comfortable, healthy and happy!

Jinga is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

Age: 12 Years 11 Months

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: Black / Brown

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: Both

