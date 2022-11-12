Marley the cat is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

Meet the mellow, sweet girl Marley. Friendly, affectionate and loves being around humans. She also likes to hop around and chase the wand toy practicing her hunting skills. But the best time pass will be snuggling on a sunny windowsill or beside on the couch. Marley is not fond of loud noises and might not like to share the love wit other per. A trainer can go over some tips to help Marley settle in a new place.

Marley

Age: 3 Years 1 Month

Sex: Female

Size: S

Colour: Black / White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

