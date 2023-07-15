Willow the cat is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

Willow is an absolutely gorgeous girl, with a cute pink nose just begging to be ‘boop’ed! This sweet senior gal loves scratches around her chin and lower back pats.

Willow has come a long way to find her forever home. Once she spends some time building a bond with her adopters, we hope that she will show them her quirky personality in no time. She is ready for some laid-back love and attention!

Willow will need ongoing support from her adopters; she is on a specialized diet and will need close monitoring of her health, but this loving lady could offer affection and cuddles in exchange for the extra TLC. Willow is worth it, everyone agrees!

Willow

Age: 10 Years

Sex: Female

Size: L

Colour: White / Grey

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.