Mildred’s Temple Kitchen’s Famous Blueberry Buttermilk Pancakes!

Pancakes aren’t just for brunch or breakfast. It’s a staple in many people’s households. Whether that be during breakfast, a special brunch for a loved one, pancakes for dinner or all day celebratory pancakes. This week’s recipe comes from Mildred’s Temple Kitchen and is their famous Mrs. Biederhof’s Blueberry Buttermilk Pancakes!

Blueberry Buttermilk Pancakes

Ingredients

– ¼ cup of white sugar

– ½ tsp of salt

– 2 cups of all-purpose flour

– 2 ¼ tsp of baking powder

– ½ tsp of baking soda

– 3 large eggs

– 2 cups of buttermilk

– ⅓ cup of melted unsalted butter

– 1 cup of fresh blueberries

– And some extra unsalted butter on hand to grease the skillet

Directions

1. In a large bowl, sift together the flour, sugar, salt, baking powder and baking soda.

2. In a separate bowl, beat the eggs with the buttermilk and melted butter.

3. Using a spatula, combine the dry and wet ingredients to make a thick, lumpy batter, taking care not to overmix. The real trick to these is in the mixing. If you overmix the batter, your pancakes won’t be moist and delicate.

4. In a nonstick skillet, melt some butter over medium-high heat. Ladle ⅓ cup of batter into the hot skillet and sprinkle with blueberries. Take care not to overcrowd the skillet, since the pancakes will puff up as they cook.

5. When bubbles appear on the surface of the pancake and the edges begin to brown, flip the pancakes and cook the other side. It should take about 2 to 3 minutes per side. Keep them nice and warm by keeping them in a 250ºF oven.

6. Smother with maple syrup, fresh blueberries, dollop with whipped cream and maybe even a good dusting of icing sugar.