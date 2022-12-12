Pandoughras Box is a cute cookie and ice cream shop! BTW at the moment, you can order from their website. Pandoughras Box serves up some amazing desserts such as their stuffed cookies, ice creams and ready to serve cookie dough.

I tried their White Chocolate Raspberry ice cream in a fresh red velvet cone! I loved their rich ice cream and the cone added so much flavour to the combo. We also tried their Saffron Pistachio flavour and I loved how in both of the ice creams there were mix-ins like white chocolate pieces or pistachio pieces.

They also offer amazing vegan ready to eat cookie dough! Some of my favourite flavours include birthday cake cookie dough, brownie batter cookie dough and cookies and cream cookie dough. Some of their cool gluten-free options include their dulce, Nutella, pecan sticky buns, churro cheesecake, etc. These are available by request! I loved their white chocolate raspberry ice cream and their fresh cones were delicious too!

I would definitely recommend trying their cookie dough or ice cream or BOTH! Check out their Website and Instagram.