“Five Minutes With” Children’s Music Duo, Splash’N Boots

Splash’N Boots have just released their newest album I am Love! Following their second JUNO Award for “Heart Parade” in 2021 as well as a Canadian Folk Music Award in 2022, Splash’N Boots have been bringing happiness and music to children of all ages for nearly 20 years. Their family shows are filled with connection, music, and heart.

Throughout their storied career, Splash’N Boots have created a global community dedicated to making every child feel seen, heard, and loved for exactly who they are.

On television, they have appeared daily in over 8.5 million homes across Canada with their number one TV show on Treehouse TV and Disney Jr. Canada and recently wrote and produced an episode for Sesame Street.

Splash’N Boots believe in a world where music can be enjoyed across all generations and has recently collaborated with Alice Cooper, Brett Kissel, Johnny Reid, Alan Doyle, Simon Ward of The Strumbellas and The Wiggles, and Sharon and Bram. Their original music is enjoyed around the world, with millions of streams on Spotify, Apple Music, Youtube and other international digital markets.

They are committed to using their voice to raise awareness for important causes, supporting and working with Sick Kids Hospital, Camp Ooch, Plus1, MusiCounts, Kids Up Front and the Starlight Foundation. They are the creators and stewards of a uniquely powerful pen pal program geared towards children with autism, called Lucas’s Letters, which encourages children of all ages and abilities to connect through letter writing.

Name:

Splash’N Boots (Nick Adams aka Splash)

Genre:

Children’s Music

Founded:

2003

# of Albums:

14

Latest Album:

I Am Love

Latest Single:

“B R A V E”

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Great Big Sea

Favourite musician now:

The Avett Brothers

Guilty pleasure song:

“Home For a Rest”

Live show ritual:

Visualization of the entire show

Favourite local musician:

Dani Nash

EP or LP?

LP

Early bird or night owl?

Early Bird

Road or studio?

Oooo BOTH!

Any shows or albums coming up?

Our album I Am Love was released on October 28, 2022. Our upcoming shows in the area are:

Feb. 19 – Oshawa, ON – Regent Theatre

Mar. 14 – Richmond Hill, ON – Richmond Hill Centre for the Performing Arts – 11:00 am

Mar. 14 – Richmond Hill, ON – Richmond Hill Centre for the Performing Arts – 2:00 pm

Where can we follow you?

Website | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

***

Rapid Fire Toronto Qs

Favourite local restaurant:

The Oakwood Hardware

Favourite street in your city:

Bloor West – Love the vibe, shopping and restaurants.

Favourite park in your city:

Cedarvale Park – lots of green space and trails for my dog 🙂

Favourite music venue in your city:

Dakota Tavern

Favourite music store in your city:

Long and McQuade on Bloor