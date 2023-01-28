Gyu-Gyu came to us while she was in a lot of stress and pain, so it took a while for her to warm up to us. When approached too quickly, Gyu-Gyu let us know that she needed some stress with a hiss–nothing personal, she just needed her space! With plenty of respect (and wet fish treats!), Gyu-Gyu has shown us who she really is: an adorable lovebug who appreciates head scratches and brushes. What a transformation!

Since she’s older, she needs a close relationship with her veterinarian so somebody is always keeping an eye on her health. Outside of that, all Gyu-Gyu asks for is just some treats and time to warm up.

Gyu-Gyu

Age: 8 Years 1 Month

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: Black / White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

