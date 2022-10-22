Bob the dog is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

Bob is the sweetest boy, 15 weeks old as of the time of this profile being written, October 16th and weighs in the 35 pound range currently.

He was surrendered by his owner, when they could no longer care for him with sudden life changes.

He is up to date on his vaccines, but still requires his neuter, and will not have his adoption day until that is complete, but we wanted to still work towards securing his forever home.

Bob is just a terrific boy. He’s still figuring out life around him and has not had a lot of socialization to date but is being exposed to more and more in foster care and learning to accept more confidently, anything new that comes into his life.

He’s a bit leery for the first minute of meeting new people, with a clear fondness for women over men, but once he’s sized a male or female up, and knows you’re safe, he’s an absolute sweetie. A really kind and gentle dog. It doesn’t take him long to figure out new people.

He’s great with dogs he meets. He’s lived with a cat before coming into foster care.

He’s still a puppy, so he has a lot of puppy energy and needs to learn to not chew your favourite pair of shoes or have the occasional accident overnight. But with stability and working with a professional trainer to ensure he grows into a respected and balanced adult dog, he’s going to overcome the puppy months quickly.

Bob is a puller on leash, and needs to learn to do better with leash manners, but he came to us with a prong, which we are not currently using and he’s quickly learning to walk easier on his martingale collar and respect his handler commands and walking speeds.

Bob also loves people SO MUCH, that he may potentially exhibit separation anxiety, so an adopter willing to work through the process will be to his benefit. Also a work from home model, someone home most often, take your dog to work, or doggy daycare options would be preferred.

We don’t know Bob’s end weight, but presumably he’ll be in the 80 pound adult weight range, so an adopter with large dog breed experience would be best. We aren’t certain on his single or mixed breed, but we are told rottweiler / doberman mix. He does sadly have a docked tail but his ears were thankfully kept natural.

FROM HIS FOSTER MOMS:

Bob is the sweetest and most affectionate dog we have ever met. He wants constant cuddles and will do anything to be close to you/on top of you! He is definitely a velcro dog!

Bob has the funniest personality and never fails to entertain us.

He truly has a gentle soul and wouldn’t hurt a fly.

Bob is 95% potty trained and knows to go pee right when he gets outside.

When on walks he pulls on his leash a bit but is getting better with every walk. He would benefit from a bit of walking training.

Bob is incredibly intelligent and learns new tricks/skills very fast. He is food motivated but not food possessive at all!

He is shy when meeting new people/other dogs but is very kind and keeps his space at first until he warms up.

We love Bob so much, he is such a special boy!

Adoption fee includes: spay/neuter, deworming, defleaing, Core vaccines & rabies, dog food, nose to tail health exam, toys, collar & leash, food & water dishes, poop bags, Go home preventative based on season, custom engraved dog tag.

For Mattie’s Place’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

