Miso the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Miso comes with free post-adoption support!

Miso loves cat treats, long naps in the hallway, and having her owner dangle her favourite cat wand toy in front of her. If you’re looking for an easy-going, relaxed cat, look no further. Miso just might be the perfect fit for you.

While on the shy side at first, Miso is the type of kitty to warm up quickly once she trusts you.

A good fit for Miso will be someone who is around often so she can get familiar and comfortable in her new home.

She is a friendly and cuddly cat who just needs to develop a trusting bond with her person, and you will have a friend for life.

Miso

Age: 5 Years 8 Months

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: Brown / Black

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.