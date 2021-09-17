“Five Minutes With” Toronto Pop-Punk band The Downcast

The Downcast is a pop punk band from Toronto, Ontario. Their debut EP titled “Trouble at The Surfcomber” was released in August of 2018 and was produced by Alan Day of Four Year Strong. This record is packed with memorable melodies, emotional lyrics, and ripping guitar riffs. In a sea of unsigned artists asking for your attention, this is one band that should not be overlooked. Their future is promising for even more unique songs that you can’t seem to get out of your head. With their sophomore EP due to release in 2021, the hype is real.

Name:

The Downcast

Genre:

Pop Punk

Founded: 2018

# of Albums:

1

Latest Release:

Back on Your Bullshit

Latest Single:

Back on Your Bullshit

Latest Video:

Favourite musician as a teenager:

Tom DeLonge

Favourite musician now:

Mark Hoppus

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Carly Rae Jepsen – Call Me Maybe

Live Show Ritual:

We drink the optimal amount of alcohol, never more, never less, and we chant “one, two, three, THE D” before our drummer counts in the first song.

Favourite local artist:

Rival Town is our favourite local band within our genre. Check them out if you haven’t already! We also strongly support our boy, Drake. Drake, if you’re reading this, let’s grab that beer we always talked about grabbing.

EP or LP?

LP. We’re old school and love the listening journey that only an LP can take you on. For us as an unsigned band, EPs make more sense. We dream of getting to spend the time one day to craft a full album.

Early bird or night owl?

Night owl, always.

Road or studio?

If we’re forced to choose; studio. The magic that we get to be a part of when crafting our songs is really hard to beat. Having people sing along at a show feels like the reward!

Any shows or albums coming up?

If you’re reading this before September 24th, catch us live at Sneaky Dees! It’s our first show back after the COVID fiasco, and we’d absolutely love to see some new faces there! We will be promoting our second single from our upcoming EP titled “Back on Your Bullshit”, out now on all major platforms.

***

Rapid Fire Qs on Toronto

Favourite local Restaurant:

Sloppy Joe’s (world’s best chicken wings)

Favourite Street:

Queen. It’s the most punk rock street in the city. Great 2am eats, great party. Fun for the whole family.

Favourite Park?

Trinity Bellwoods. You can find us there in the warm weather enjoying a beverage. There’s something about the Bellwoods experience that’s just unique. A close second is Sunnyside beach, but only when the e coli levels are reasonable enough to swim.

Favourite Music Venue?

To play: Sneaky Dees. To watch: Budweiser stage.

Favourite Toronto Staple?

Swiss Chalet Chicken, Harvey’s Burgers, Sneaky Dees Nachos or Albert’s Roti? NACHOS BABY! Sneaky Dees has always been supportive of our band, and The King’s Crown has always been an uncomfortably large portioned staple of our musical journey.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | Facebook