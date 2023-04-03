Toronto Guardian Winter 2023 Spotify Playlist

Every Friday we publish our “Five Minutes With” music series which showcases local bands and musicians through a questionnaire and samples of the artist’s music to help introduce our readers to some of the incredible local talent we have in Toronto and beyond. This year, we will be creating a seasonal Spotify playlist with songs from the musical acts featured during that season. This will allow us to feature artists beyond the single post on each.

The playlists feature one song from each of the musicians we featured that season in a Spotify playlist that is then shared with our readers via this website and our Spotify page. If you can follow these artists and share their music, I am sure they would appreciate it.

For our Winter 2023 playlist, we have 12 songs to share from artists featured from January to March 2023.

Enjoy!

***

Winter 2023 Musicians Featured

Loren Aronov – (Read Article)

Gillian Stone – (Read Article)

Macaroni Birthday – (Read Article)

Splash’N Boots – (Read Article)

Cory Marks – (Read Article)

JERMAL – (Read Article)

Alex Bird & Ewen Farncombe – (Read Article)

Leslie Taylor – (Read Article)

Gregory Childs and Heart Lung – (Read Article)

Roberta Battaglia – (Read Article)

Techno Westerns – (Read Article)

Jason Wilson – (Read article)