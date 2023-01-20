“Five Minutes With” Children’s Music Duo, Macaroni Birthday

Friends for 20 years, Macaroni Birthday writes bite-sized songs for the whole family. Macaroni Birthday is the duo of Patrick McCormack and Eric Warner. Both have spent time playing in loud rock and punk bands, performing hundreds of concerts between the two of them. The spark to start Macaroni Birthday was in part inspired by Warner’s three kids and the time spent making up songs for them to make them laugh, smile, and eat their fruits and vegetables.

Name:

Macaroni Birthday

Genre:

Children’s music, rock, pop

Founded:

2021

# of Albums:

2

Latest Album:

Sing Rock ‘N’ Roll Songs For Children

Latest Single:

Recite The Rainbow & I Wanna Have Fun (double single)

Latest Video:

https://youtu.be/Ccp0HQWgKU8

Favourite musician growing up:

Brian Wilson, The Inbreds

Favourite musician now:

Raffi

Guilty pleasure song:

Davy Crockett by Thee Headcoatees or any Taylor Swift song

Live show ritual:

Stretching

Favourite local musician:

Toronto has so many talented musicians. I’m really into Julia Riolino’s debut album and all of Daniel Romano’s million releases.

EP or LP?

LP

Early bird or night owl?

I have three kids. I’m up early and up late. Sleep is evasive but appreciated.

Road or studio?

Macaroni Birthday looks forward to performing in 2023. Covid has prevented this somewhat given our genre and targeted audience. Pat and I have played shows together in Canada, the US, and Europe. It would be great to do so again.

Any shows or albums coming up?

Our sophomore album, Sing Rock ‘N’ Roll Songs For Children just came out.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

***

Rapid Fire Toronto Qs

Favourite local restaurant:

My backyard. Come for the pizza stay for the music.

Favourite street in your city:

Queen. Have spent a lot of time on it. Food and music wise.

Favourite park in your city:

High park. Animals, cherry trees, tennis courts and bodies of water converge.

Favourite music venue in your city:

Horseshoe and Garrison

Favourite music store in your city:

Rotate This, Cosmos Records, Invisible City, Sonic Boom. Not fair to name one.