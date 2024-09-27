Five Minutes With: Toronto Indie Pop Songwriter Andrew Spice

Andrew Spice is a classically trained pianist, vocalist and songwriter who grew up in rural Manitoba. He earned numerous accolades during his early music education and was headed toward a career as a concert pianist. Then, influenced by the raw confessional albums released by artists such as Tori Amos, Fiona Apple and PJ Harvey in the 90s, Andrew began writing his own songs. The process proved powerfully cathartic. As a coming-of-age queer person, he soon caught the attention of 3-time JUNO nominee Emm Gryner. Andrew moved to Toronto, set his classical aspirations aside, and signed with Gryner’s label.

The result was 2003’s Pretty Demons (Dead Daisy Records/Outside Music). Publication after publication raved about his debut: “So sensitive it will break your heart” (The Varsity); “profound, beyond-Thom Yorke melancholy…a genuine talent whose lyrics are carefully wrought poems” (Now Magazine); “between the loopy highs of Tori Amos and the degraded depths of Trent Reznor…with the talent on display on this album, I can see Andrew Spice one day reaching their status” (Swerve); and “this songwriter has the rare ability to make a profound statement using a minimum of words and notes… Spice manages to put his finger on our collective hearts”(The Toronto Star). Andrew performed with artists such as Jason Collett (Broken Social Scene), Amy Millan (Stars), Danny Michel, Dayna Manning and Jann Arden. He played a showcase set at NXNE and was nominated for Outstanding Debut Recording at the OutMusic Awards.

Subsequently, Andrew’s path took another unusual turn: he earned a PhD and became a clinical psychologist. Spice became well-respected in Toronto as a specialist in treating self-harm and suicidal behaviours, among other issues. Then, quite unexpectedly, inspiration struck again and he returned to music after over 20 years—all the while continuing to practice as a psychologist. Andrew’s new single, High Park, is produced by 2-time JUNO nominee Matthew Barber and features Adrian Gordon Cook (Noah Reid) and rising star Mike Tompa. Like his very first songs, High Park is devastatingly vulnerable with a piano and queer male voice at its centre and firmly re-establishes Andrew Spice as a unique artist and indie trailblazer.

Name:

Andrew Spice

Genre:

Piano-based singer/songwriter indie pop

# of Albums:

2

Latest Album:

With Animals (forthcoming in March 2025)

Latest Single:

High Park

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Tori Amos

Favourite musician now:

Tori Amos

Guilty pleasure song:

I don’t really believe in feeling bad about enjoying a song! Mostly I prefer serious listens, but every now and then I’ll pop on something that’s pure fun, like ‘Rush’ by my fellow queer artist Troye Sivan.

Live show ritual:

Transforming myself visually as much as I can really helps me get in the mindset for a live show. If I’m wearing something dazzling, I feel much more like a performer. So I’ll take some time to pick out an outfit, make sure it goes with my signature Doc Martens, and walk around in it for a bit while I’m doing my vocal warmups.

Favourite local musician:

Emm Gryner! She’s an international artist, but she lives close by enough that I’m going to consider her local for the purpose of this question. She was one of my heroes back in the early days and will be one of my heroes always.

EP or LP?

Definitely LP. I love the experience of listening to a full-length album from start to finish, just as the artist intended.

Early bird or night owl?

Early bird. I get a lot of joy from my morning rituals with my animals. I walk my dog, make coffee and breakfast, and then my 18-year-old cat joins me on my lap while I’m eating (and gets to have some leftovers, of course).

Road or studio?

Studio. Working with other musicians to help songs blossom from demos to fully arranged album versions is one of the most magical experiences.

Any shows or albums coming up?

My new album ‘With Animals’ will be out in March 2025, and I’ll be releasing a whole bunch of singles before then! Have a listen to the first single, ‘High Park’, and then keep an eye on my socials to see what’s coming next.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | Spotify | Apple Music | Facebook | Website

***

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

The Drake Hotel, where I get to watch the weekly drag brunch of my soon-to-be husband, drag artist Miss Moço.

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

Queen West. It has the vibrant shops, bustle, and weirdness that make Toronto wonderful.

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

High Park. I wrote a song about it, after all! I associate it with escaping from the world to focus completely on having a great time with my dog. The spectacular old trees are good for the soul, too.

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

Massey Hall. The first artist I saw after the renovations was Tom Odell, and it was transporting.

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Rotate This. I love shuffling through the records and the excitement of a great find.