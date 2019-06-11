“Five Minutes With” Toronto Musician Serouj Kradjian

Canadian pianist and composer Serouj Kradjian has established himself as a versatile and innovative artist whose readiness to break boundaries and explore and merge different musical styles has made him an exciting voice on the international music scene. The New York Times has described the Grammy- nominated and two-time Juno-award-winning Kradjian’s playing as a “persuasive balance between elegance and spirit,” while the Frankfurter Allegemeine noted that he has “a fiery temperament and elegant sound” with “technique to burn.”

Solo, chamber and world music concerts, as well as the performances of over 100 original compositions and arrangements have taken Kradjian to the stages of many major concert halls in North America, South America, Europe and Asia.

Name: Serouj Kradjian

Genre: Classical / Crossover

# of Albums: 13

Latest Release: Inspired by Canada / Notre Pays — on the Marquis Classics label

Latest Video:

Favourite Restaurant:

La Cubana, 92 Ossington Ave

Favourite band as a teenager:

Queen

Favourite band now:

Muse

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Kissing a Fool by George Michael

Live Show Ritual:

Piano improvs which have nothing to do with the program I’m about to play

Favourite local artist:

Broken Social Scene

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Pasta from Terroni

Queen or College St?

College St

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

High Park, Riverdale EP or LP? EP

Early bird or night owl?

Night owl

Fantastic time on stage with Ara Malikian , in Cantabria, Spain

Road or studio?

Road

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Roti

Where can we follow you?

Facebook | Instagram

Any shows or albums coming up?

The world premiere of Hell’s Fury, The Hollywood Songbook, a new music theatre production as part of this year’s Luminato runs June 19-23 at the Harbourfront Centre Theatre. Hell’s Fury, The Hollywood Songbook is a co-presentation with Soundstreams.