“A Day in the Life” with artist and entrepreneur Jaclyn Genovese

Jaclyn Genovese, or “Flash”, received her nickname when she opened fashion boutique “jacflash” in the (then up-and-coming) trendy neighbourhood of Queen West in 2007. The shop quickly became a landmark destination for both men and women and received frequent nods from publications such as The Toronto Star, Elle Magazine, Fashion Magazine, and The Globe & Mail. Jaclyn was given a starring role on Slice TV’s reality show “Jaclife”, which documented her day-to-day happenings in the city (per Jaclyn, Google at your own risk)! As her popularity grew, Jaclyn began hosting weekly parties at Nyood, the Thompson Hotel’s 1812 bar and Lost and Found. Her events received global recognition, attracting big names like Justin Bieber, Hugh Grant, Uma Thurman, The Weeknd, Drake, Deadmau5, Bryson Tiller, Dave Chappelle, Mark Cuban, Lewis Hamilton, Party Next Door and were frequented by athletes in the NBA, NHL and MLB. Even The Weeknd recognizes the amusement of a jacflash event, shouting out Jaclyn’s Lost and Found party in his single “Drinks on Us”.

In 2014, Jaclyn made a pivot that was initially met with surprise and concern from those around her, closing the doors of jacflash to expand into a lifestyle company with a major focus on interior design. Her passion for fashion allowed for a seamless transition to interiors; where she once connected with retail clients and suggested outfits suitable to their personal style, she chooses furniture and accessories that reflect her design clients’ taste and lifestyle. “Spaces by Jacflash” has completed a range of projects from residential design to commercial pop-ups and worked with celebrity clients like Youtube’s Jus Reign and Ask Kimberly, NBA’s Patrick Patterson and radio host Blake Carter. Spaces by Jacflash has been featured in publications including The Globe & Mail, Toronto Life and City Life Mag. Most recently, Jaclyn won Interior Designer of the Year at the 2018 Notable Awards. The award sits proudly on the mantle of her Bloor West townhouse, which received its own Spaces by Jacflash makeover two years ago.

In 2018, Jaclyn hung up her heels and retired from the nightlife industry. Not known to sit idly for long, Jaclyn started a passion project called #fitnessbyjacflash – a fitness and nutrition company that hosts monthly events for women. Her goal was simple: to encourage women of all ages to get physically and mentally STRONGER together. Pairing wellness conversations on topics like fertility, natural beauty, and therapeutic art with group workouts, she is tackling her goal, one sold-out workshop at a time. Each #fitnessbyjacflash workshop showcases local brands who donate goodie bag items and raffle prizes, nurturing Jaclyn’s desire to support small businesses. With just a year under its belt, #fitnessbyjacflash is already creating a buzz amongst the Toronto fitness community.

-Written by Kay Ghajar… Jaclyn’s co-worker, yoga instructor, and soul sister

What ‘hood are you in?

I live in the Bloor West area- forever a west end girl!

What do you do?

I am an entrepreneur- 9 to 5, Monday to Friday (and very often past those times!) I am an interior designer of my company Spaces by Jacflash. I also host #fitnessbyjacflash fitness and wellness workshops

What are you currently working on?

With Spaces by Jacflash I am working on multiple projects- a bathroom reno in The Thompson residences, a decor project on Queen West, a boutique office on Richmond St, two bathroom suite renos in Etobicoke, a new build guest house in King City, a decor project in the Ritz and more. With Fitness by Jacflash, I have an upcoming yoga workshop on February 5th which is launching our new collaboration with lululemon, from there I will be hosting monthly yoga workshops at lululemon’s the attic. I am also working on a fitness workshop/collab with Equinox launching in March.

Where can we find your work?

You can find my work all across Toronto! Notable clients I have designed for in the past include clients such as Youtuber Jus Reign, NBA player Patrick Patterson, Youtuber Ask Kimberly, host of 93.5 Blake Carter and more!

