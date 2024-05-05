Recipe for Braised Lamb Shanks

This irresistible braised lamb shanks recipe from Farm Boy entails simmering lamb shanks in a savoury liquid until they reach a tender, melt-in-your-mouth consistency. Enhanced by a rich sauce and fragrant herbs, these braised lamb shanks stand as a revered culinary classic, showcasing a harmonious blend of flavours that will please every palate. Whether savoured for a special gathering or a cozy homemade meal, this dish epitomizes a luxurious and hearty dining experience.

Ingredients

• 2 lamb shanks

• 1 cup red wine

• 1 cup Farm Boy™ Tomato Sauce

• 1 cup Farm Boy™ Organic Low Sodium Chicken Broth

• juice of half an orange

• 1 Tbsp butter

• 1 sprig rosemary chopped

• salt and pepper to taste

Directions

1. Season lamb shanks with salt and pepper and sear well on both sides in a Dutch oven or large pot.

2. Add red wine, tomato sauce and chicken stock to the pot and bring to a simmer.

3. Cover and simmer gently for 90 minutes, turning shanks once during cooking.

4. When lamb is tender, remove the lid and continue to simmer, until the liquid has reduced by half.

5. Squeeze the juice of half an orange into the pan, add the butter and rosemary.

6. Stir to combine.