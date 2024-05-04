Boba the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Boba is a social butterfly, a certified lap cat who adores snuggles and head rubs. With kitten-like energy and a playful spirit, she enjoys chasing strings and jumping around, yet she also knows how to relax and laze on her bed the rest of the day. Highly food motivated, Boba can sit and shake hands with you for treats. She gets along well with other cats, making her an ideal companion for any loving home.

Boba

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 8 Years

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: White / Grey

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.