Hashbrown has the cutest ginger fur and white-tipped tail. He is looking for a forever home to provide him with as much love as he gives.

Hashbrown is biscuit-lover – he is constantly kneading! Sometimes he loves to lounge around either on the floor or on something high, and other times he gets wiggly with lots of energy. This sweet boy is very friendly and VERY food-motivated! He loves canned food, and his particular favourites are Fancy Feast pate liver and chicken flavours.

Hashbrown is on some medication, so he would do well with an owner who understands his needs and will help him to feel his best. Taking home Hashbrown should definitely be on your bucket list – he will be a loyal, gentle, and happy addition to your family!

Hashbrown

Age: 9 Years 8 Months

Sex: Male

Size: M

Colour: Orange

Spayed/Neutered:Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

