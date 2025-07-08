Charitable Choices: Velvet Code of You Do You Foundation

Founded by Canadian artist and advocate Velvet Code, the You Do You Foundation is more than just a nonprofit—it’s a lifeline for 2SLGBTQIA+ and QBIPOC youth who are too often left behind in the music industry and beyond. Born out of lived experience and shaped by resilience, the foundation works at the intersection of mental wellness, creative development, and systemic change.

Launched in 2021 and officially active by 2022, You Do You began with a simple but powerful goal: to build the kind of support system its founder never had. As a queer musician, Velvet Code faced discrimination, isolation, and burnout in an industry that too often demands assimilation over authenticity. Rather than walking away, they built something new—something better.

At its heart, the foundation offers mentorship, performance opportunities, and mental health resources specifically tailored to underserved queer and BIPOC artists. The Foundation isn’t just filling a gap—it’s confronting a crisis. It exists to challenge the status quo and create real, lasting change, not performative inclusivity. It’s about giving artists a safe space to develop, express, and heal. It’s about letting them know they matter, not just as performers, but as people.

Describe your charity/non-profit/volunteer work in a few sentences.

The You Do You Foundation is a Canadian non-profit organization dedicated to empowering underserved and marginalized communities, particularly those within the QBIPOC and 2SLGBTQIA+ communities, through programs focused on education, mental health, and personal development. It aims to foster confidence, resilience, and self-expression by providing access to resources, mentorship, events, and performance opportunities.

What problem does it aim to solve?

The You Do You Foundation aims to address the systemic challenges faced by 2SLGBTQIA+ and QBIPOC (Queer Black, Indigenous, People of Color) youth artists, particularly in the music industry. These individuals often encounter heightened risks of mental health issues, discrimination, and economic hardship, which can hinder their ability to express themselves creatively and pursue careers in the arts.

When did you start/join it?

The You Do You Foundation began laying the groundwork for its mission in 2021, focusing on developing a repertoire of mentorship and wellness programs aimed at uplifting 2SLGBTQIA+ and QBIPOC youth artists. Rooted in the belief that creative expression can be a powerful tool for healing and empowerment, the foundation started by designing initiatives that combined artistic development with mental health support. In 2022, the foundation officially launched its mentorship efforts in partnership with So Fierce Music by supporting its first mentee, Brayo

Bryans, Ugandan artist and activist who was rescued by Rainbow Railroad. This milestone marked the beginning of its hands-on work in helping marginalized artists gain access to safe spaces, creative resources, and international platforms for their voices to be heard. The Foundation is now supported by Canada Arts Council and TD Ready Commitment to further its development and growth.

What made you want to get involved?

As a queer artist, I’ve faced my share of discrimination, isolation, and mental health struggles. For years, I battled the feeling that there wasn’t a place for someone like me in the music industry—a place that embraced authenticity, diversity, and vulnerability. Those experiences took a toll on my mental well-being and made me question my worth not only as an artist, but as a person. That’s what made me want to start the You Do You Foundation.

I didn’t want others to go through what I went through without support. I wanted to create the kind of space I wish I had—a space where 2SLGBTQIA+ and QBIPOC artists could be seen, heard, and celebrated for who they truly are. A space where their creative expression could thrive alongside their mental and emotional well-being. The You Do You Foundation was born out of that vision: to turn pain into purpose, and to help others shine in a world that too often tries to dim their light.

What was the situation like when you started?

It was a struggle to get started and to find that initial funding, and the majority of the organization’s structure was self funded by myself, but I felt that it was something we needed here in Canada given the discrimination and marginalization of queer music in this country by the mainstream music industry and major award shows. We were fortunate to gain the support of Canada Arts Council in 2022 which helped us move our program ahead. From that first year of development, we met Brayo Bryans, a talented artist from Uganda who now resides in Canada, thanks to Rainbow Railroad.

How has it changed since?

Over the last two years, TD Ready Commitment’s support of You Do You Foundation has allowed us to expand the program to include more mentees, and help more queer artists. We still have a long way to go, however. During these very difficult times for Trans and non-binary artists around the world, mental wellness challenges are at an all-time high, and we would like to do more to help.

What more needs to be done?

Queer music continues to be a point of discrimination in Canada. We’ve had numerous conversations with the CARAS and the Junos about why queer music isn’t represented properly in major categories (as a distinct genre of its own as well as the artists themselves), and we continue to be shut out of the conversation. When I raised the issue of discrimination and lack of representation with loads of data to support my argument, I was abruptly removed from the Music Advisory Committee in 2023.

The mainstream music industry and award shows like the Junos need to stop covering up their discrimination. It is affecting the mental well-being of queer artists across Canada and changes need to be made quickly. We as queer artists deserve respect and acknowledgement of our existence, without judgement.

How can our readers help?

Queer music and the arts are in serious jeopardy. However, we have created an exciting event called Fierce and Fabulous Expo in Toronto to raise awareness, which will be held in June 2026. Because of sponsor pullback this year due to the removal of DEI funding globally, we need your help. Please go to our Charity Village page to donate so we can make the Expo a reality and so we can provide a safe space for queer artists of all kinds in Toronto.

Do you have any events coming up?

For now, we are focusing on building the Fierce and Fabulous Expo; however, we are working together with other organizations across Canada, including So Fierce Music, to create a new event series which will debut later this year. Follow us on Instagram to stay up to date on those developments!

Where can we follow you?

You can follow us on Instagram, and please visit our website for more information about our programs.

PAY IT FORWARD: What is an awesome local charity that you love?

We love Rainbow Railroad, a global not-for-profit organization that helps at-risk LGBTQI+ people get to safety worldwide. We raise money for them on an annual basis, and we hope that you can check them out.