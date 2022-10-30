Chef Ned Bell’s Wild B.C. Spot Prawn and Asparagus Eggs Benedict

Chef Ned Bell, Buy BC’s Chef Ambassador, shared with us this Wild B.C. spot prawn and asparagus eggs Benedict recipe. It will make you show off with your guests!

Wild B.C. Spot Prawn and Asparagus Eggs Benedict

Ingredients:

– 1-2 lbs. of head-off live or ultra-fresh spot prawns

– 1 lb. of butter

– 6 egg yolks

– 2 tbsp white wine vinegar

– Bunch of asparagus

– Scones or English muffins

Directions:

In a medium size pot, bring 5 litres of water to a boil. Gently place the prawns in the water, stir for 30 seconds and remove immediately, place the prawns in a bowl full of ice water. After the prawns have cooled, remove the shells on the tail. Set the prawns aside

Clarify butter. Bring the butter to a simmer so the milk solids rise to the top and skim off the white milk solid bubbles. What you are left with is the clarified butter. In a double boiler, whisk the egg yolks gently until they are whipped, frothy and a bit whiter in colour, approx. 2 minutes over medium heat. Do not scramble the eggs.

Slowly add the butter to the yolks, and add the vinegar. Season to taste with salt and pepper, add a dash of hot sauce and if you like add some fresh herbs.

Blanch the asparagus briefly in a pot of boiling salted water, shock them in ice water. Serve warm.

To serve

Assemble the prawns and asparagus along with the toasted scones or English muffins and the hollandaise. There is no right way, there is no wrong way, as long as it’s delicious.

Suggested wine pairing: Liquidity Wines, Okanagan Pinot Gris 2020 or Viognier 2020