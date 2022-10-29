Sir Wilfred joined Mattie’s Place from a Canadian shelter, when he was found as a stray and never claimed.

He’s currently, as of October 7, 4 months old.

He’s a great dog, super sweet and loving.

He is, however, everything puppy and will require the assistance of a professional trainer to ensure he grows up into a balanced adult dog.

Sir Wilfred was 40 pounds at his neuter, October 4th, and we presume he’ll be over 100 pounds as an adult dog, but we have absolutely no way to know for sure, as we’re not sure what breed he’s mixed with.

A home with a balanced adult dog will be best, so he can continue to learn and grow.

He’s a puppy, and still figuring life out, so he is exhibiting some separation anxiety, so a work from home or take your dog to work scenario would be best, or day care, if that’s an option for you.

Sir Wilfred is just an absolutely great dog and we’re looking for great adopters for him, that come with Dane or large dog breed experience, as a preference.

FROM HIS FOSTER MOM:

Sir Wilfred is a super loving boy. All he wants is his humans love. He follows you room to room and curls up next to you wherever you sit. He sleeps in the bed but is so polite in sharing the space with you.

He is good with cats once the initial curiosity wears off. He is fully housebroken but isn’t giving consistent queues to be let out so frequent breaks are given every 3 hours or so.

Sir Wilfred is not destructive but he will take anything he can get his hands on to play- puppy proofing the house and making sure shoes are away is a must. We do crate him for short trips to make sure he doesn’t ingest non-food items. He vocally protests this incarceration but settles down quickly. He is now starting to go in at non feeding times and lie down on his super comfy bedding. He is trained to eat in it as he will devour the other dogs food. While not aggressive he is greedy.

He is still learning to keep his paws on the floor and walk nicely but is improving daily.

He is not a big barker and will be a kind neighbourhood pet.

He is highly food motivated so training should be a breeze for this oh so handsome loving fella.

Adoption fee includes: spay/neuter, deworming, defleaing, vaccinations, food, nose to tail health exam, dog beds, toys, leash|collar, go home preventative based on season, custom dog tag.

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.