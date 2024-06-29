Yumi the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Meet The Queen Yumi! Are you in need of a regal companion to add a touch of royalty to your life? Look no further than this Queen! This fabulous feline is ready to rule your heart and home with her royal antics and charming personality.

Queen Yumi adores curling up next to you while you watch TV or dive into a good book, always reminding you of her queenly status with her gentle purrs. She absolutely loves being told she’s the Queen-compliments are her catnip!

When she’s not basking in your adoration, you’ll find her zooming around the house at lightning speed, playing with her favourite avocado toy. She’s a true athlete and a playful spirit, always ready for a good chase or a game of hide and seek.

This little diva has a deep, unwavering love for her person and prefers to keep that love all to herself. She thrives as the sole Queen of her castle, so she’d do best in a home where she doesn’t have to share her human’s affection with any other pets.

Are you ready to welcome this loving, playful, and oh-so-regal kitty into your home? This Queen is ready to reign supreme and shower you with endless love and purrs. Apply today to make her your forever feline Queen!

Yumi

Breed: Ragdoll

Age: 9 years

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

