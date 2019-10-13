September signals the fall harvest and heirloom tomatoes are one of the peak products! Executive Chef Lanny MacLeod of Victor Restaurant uses this opportunity to make one of his favourite seasonal dishes, Heirloom Tomato Tarte Tatin.

Heirloom Tomato Tarte Tatin Recipe from Victor Restaurant

Ingredients

-3 Large Heirloom Tomatoes, cored and cut into wedges

-1 Shallot, thickly julienned

-1 Clove Garlic, minced

-2 Tbsp Olive Oil

-1 Tbsp Fresh Thyme, chopped

-2 Tbsp Brown Sugar

-2 Tbsp Balsamic Vinegar

-2 Tbsp Unsalted Butter

-1 Sheet Puff Pastry, rolled .5cm thick into a 9 inch round

-Salt and Pepper to taste

-Parmesan Cheese to for garnish

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 400 °C

2. In a bowl, toss together tomatoes, shallots, olive oil, thyme, salt and pepper until combined

3. Arrange seasoned tomatoes in a single layer within a 9-inch cast-iron pan

4. Place in the oven and roast until tomatoes start to caramelize (approximately 15 minutes)

5. Carefully remove tomatoes from the pan, and set aside

6. Place the cast-iron pan on the stove over medium-high heat, add in sugar, butter and balsamic vinegar and heat, stirring slowly until ingredients form a thick syrup

7. Arrange tomatoes back into the pan and place the rolled puff pastry on top, tucking down the sides around the tomatoes

8. Place back into the oven for 20-30 minutes or until the pastry has puffed and is golden brown

9. Remove from oven and let cool

10. Run a knife along the edges to loosen pastry, carefully invert pan onto a serving platter, puff pastry side down

11. Garnish with shaved Parmesan cheese and more fresh thyme

For more information about Victor Restaurant, please visit their website.