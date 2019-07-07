Pan Seared Beef Tenderloin Recipe from Victor Restaurant

Victor Restaurant sent us this Pan Seared Beef Tenderloin Recipe with Sweet Potato Pavé, Parsley

Purée and Baby Vegetables.

Serves: 4-6

Cook Time: 2 Hours

Pan Seared Beef Tenderloin

Ingredients

-4-8oz AAA Canadian beef tenderloin steaks

-4 cloves of garlic

-1 tbsp rosemary

-3 tbsp butter

-8 baby white turnips, cleaned and blanched

-4 baby carrots, cleaned and blanched

-Handful of green beans, cleaned and blanched

Directions

1. Season beef tenderloin steaks well with salt and pepper.

2. Heat cast iron pan on high, sear steaks until brown.

3. Flip the steaks and add 2 tsbp of butter, garlic cloves and rosemary.

4. When the butter is melted, baste the steaks and continue cooking (and basting) until

desired doneness (about 5-7 minutes for medium rare).

5. Remove steaks from pan and let rest.

6. Warm up the baby veg and beans with 1 tsbp of butter in a large pot.

Sweet Potato Pavé

Ingredients

-2 ¼ cups heavy cream

-1 bunch thyme

-6 cloves garlic

-1 ½ teaspoons salt

-¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

-2 large Russet potatoes peeled and sliced very thin

-2 large Sweet potatoes peeled and sliced very thin

-1 cup shredded Parmigiano-Reggiano

Directions

1. Place cream, thyme and garlic in a heavy pot and bring to a boil.

2. Remove from heat and let stand for 15 minutes, then strain out the garlic and

thyme.

3. Butter a casserole dish and layer the russet potatoes until the bottom is covered.

Sprinkle with some of the salt, some of the cheese and a splash of the cream.

4. Repeat with the sweet potato, alternating layers until the casserole dish is full.

5. Do not put cheese on the top layer.

6. Bake in a 325°F oven for about 1–1.5 hours or until potatoes are tender.

7. Remove from oven, let cool completely and cut pave into wedges.

8. Place the pavé on a sheet tray and bake in the oven until the edges are golden

Parsley Purée

Ingredients

-½ lb unsalted butter

-2 pieces Spanish onions, sliced

-15 pieces garlic, sliced

-2 bunches parsley, blanched

-1 tbsp ground black pepper

Directions

1. Melt butter in a heavy pot, add garlic and onions and sweat on low heat until the

onions are falling apart, but with no colour.

2. Add the onions to the rest of the ingredients and puree in a blender until smooth.

3. To plate, add the parsley purée to the bottom of the plate, top with the pavé and vegetables

and place the finished steak on top.