Teddy the cat is looking for a new place to live in the Toronto area

Boy does Teddy Bear have stories to share! At one point in his life, Teddy Bear was living with 20 other cats! When he first arrived to our shelter he was a little fearful of humans (understandably so, he’s used to feline friends), but now that he’s had a chance to meet so many awesome people all he wants is someone to curl up on the couch with.

Teddy Bear is hoping his new family will understand that he might need a little extra time to adjust to his new environment, and he would certainly love a feline buddy to help him learn the ropes.

As Teddy is getting older, he’s looking for a home that can support his transition into old man life.

Teddy

Age: 9 years 11 months

Sex: Male

Size: Medium

Colour: Orange

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

