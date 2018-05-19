Alvin the cat is looking for a new family in the Toronto area

Alvin is a rugged looking boy, but looks can be deceiving. His personality is that of a big teddy bear. If you are looking for a lap cat to share your home with, look no further. Alvin has also lived with other cats and would like to have a playmate. How can you not fall in love with him?

Alvin

Age: 5 years

Sex: Male

Size: Medium

Colour: Grey/White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

