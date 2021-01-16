Jade and Timmy are looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Jade and Timmy found each other at the shelter and have never looked back on their perfect friendship. Two peas in a pod, Jade and Timmy are bonded together and are looking for their forever home!

Jade enjoys his quiet time and likes to be alone (except for being with his best friend of course). He’s a mellow soul and would love to spend his time in a quiet home. If you sit on the couch next to Jade, be prepared for some ultimate cuddle time. It’s important to make sure Jade’s house has a lot of hiding spots because he can sometimes be pretty nervous. But, that’s why he loves Timmy so much – because he knows Timmy will protect him.

Don’t be fooled by Timmy’s intimidating picture – he’s got a kind heart and LOVES human attention. Sometimes he wishes he was human instead of cat, but then he wouldn’t get the pets that he knows he deserves!

If you are interested in adopting Jade and Timmy, you can start the adoption process here: adopt-a-pet/adoption-process

Jade

Age: 14 years 7 months

Sex: Male

Size: Medium

Colour: Black/Brown

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

Timmy

Age: 14 years 7 months

Sex: Male

Size: Medium

Colour: Black

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

