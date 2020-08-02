Riceberry Rice Salad from Chef Nuit Regular of Kiin

This week’s recipe come from Chef Nuit Regular of PAI Northern Thai Kitchen, Sabai Sabai, Sukho Thai and her newest creation, Kiin. This Riceberry Rice Salad is the perfect balance of greens and Thai rice variety: Riceberry!

Riceberry Rice

Ingredients

– 1 cup Riceberry Rice

– 450 ml water

Directions

1. In a small saucepan, over medium heat, bring 450ml water to a rolling boil.

2. Add rinsed rice (rinse just before adding to the boiling water to prevent the rice breaking during the cooking process) stir for 30 seconds to prevent the rice from sticking to the bottom of the pan, continue to cook for 8-10 minutes or until the water has evaporated down to the same level as the rice, stirring occasionally.

3. Reduce the heat to low and cover, continuing to cook for another 10-12 minutes or until the rice tender.

4. Turn off the heat, stir and cover, let sit for 5 minutes before serving.

Chef Nuit’s Riceberry Rice Salad

Ingredients

– 2 tbsp light soy sauce (divided in half)

– 2 tbsp vegetable oil (divided in half)

– 2 tsp Sriracha (divided in half)

– 10 pieces fresh medium-sized shrimp, peeled and divided

– 1 tsp fish sauce

– 1 tbsp sugar

– 2 tbsp lime juice

– 2 tbsp mint leaves, coarsely chopped

– 1 tsp garlic, minced

– 5 cilantro stems, finely chopped (pick leaves, set aside for later)

– 1/3 cup cooked Riceberry rice

– 1 small heirloom carrot, thinly sliced

– 5 grape tomatoes

– 1 celery stock, thinly sliced

– 1/4 red onion, thinly sliced

– 1 fresh spur red chili (Thai Chili), thin sliced

– 1 cup loosely packed baby lettuce mix

– 1/4 cup cooked green peas

– 1/4 cup radish microgreens

– 1 tbsp sunflower seeds

– 2 tbsp store-bought crispy deep-fried shallots (optional)

Directions

1. In a medium bowl whisk together 1 tbsp thin soy sauce, 1 tbsp vegetable oil and 1 tsp Sriracha. Add shrimp and mix to coat, cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.

2. Preheat the grill to 450°F, place the marinated shrimp directly on a grill cook for 3 to 5 minutes per side or until the shrimps are just cooked through and opaque. If you do not have a grill available, cook the shrimp in a medium pan instead. Set aside.

3. In a medium bowl, whisk together 1 tbsp light soy sauce, 1 tbsp vegetable oil, 1 tsp Sriracha, fish sauce and sugar until the sugar has dissolved.

4. Add the lime juice, mint leaves, garlic and cilantro stems and stir to mix well. Set aside.

5. In a separate, medium-sized shallow bowl arrange the Riceberry Rice, carrots, tomatoes, celery, red onion, red chili, baby lettuce, and green peas.

6. Drizzle the rice salad with the dressing and top with grilled shrimps, cilantro leaves, microgreens, sunflower seeds and crispy shallots.

7. Enjoy