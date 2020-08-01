Erin the Cat Needs a New Furever Home in Toronto

Look at this little dream bug! 12 years young and full of love, Erin is ready to settle into a cozy and comfy new home. Erin is looking for a home that likes a routine- she’s a diabetic sweetheart looking for someone who can maintain a schedule and who promises not to give this sweet tooth any treats. Erin is a wonderful listener and cuddle buddy, she’ll wait by her favourite sleeping spot until you come home and drink a cup of earl grey, and she nibbles some cat nip.

Just like any cat moving into a new home, Erin would feel most comfortable staying in one room of her new home first, so she can decide when she is ready to explore the new territory at large.

Erin

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 12 years 5 months

Sex: Female

Size: Medium

Colour: Black/White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

In order to ensure a smooth and successful adoption, please remember to check all the basic requirements for adopting before coming in to the shelter.

