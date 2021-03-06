James The Cat needs your help finding a new home in Toronto!

James comes with free post adoption support!

James is an older fella who was found living on the streets when he approached his rescuer. James is super friendly, confident, and loves pets. However, he is a bit unsure of things at first and wants to ease into things, and new people slowly.

James likes to be the only man of the house. He’s not into other cats being around, and he give you a lil swat when you try and pick him up when he doesn’t want you to. He can be a sassy little guy, no doubt about it. But heck, a little cattitude never hurt nobody!

James is also diabetic, but this doesn’t slow him down too much, and it definitely isn’t as scary as it sounds. All he needs is to be given his daily medicine as part of his routine, and it’s not uncommon for some cats to go into remission.

James

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 12 years 3 months

Sex: Male

Size: Small

Colour: Grey/Black

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

Ready to take him home? Start the adoption process at adopt-a-pet/adoption-process

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.