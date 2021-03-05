5 Cheese Scalloped Potatoes from Summer Fresh

Summer Fresh’s 5 Cheese Scalloped Potatoes, offers a new take, and a lot more taste to a holiday staple. The 5 Cheese Dip provides added flavour, and texture to this classic side dish.

5 Cheese Scalloped Potatoes

Ingredients

– 227g Summer Fresh 5 Cheese Dip

– Oil Spray

– 6 large potatoes, peeled and sliced

– ½ onion, thinly sliced

– 1/3 cup milk

– 2 cups mixed, Shredded Cheese Blend, divided

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 375F. In a mixing bowl, Mix together milk and Cheese Dip, set aside.

2. Grease a 2 small 2.75 qrt. baking dish with canola oil spray. Arrange half of the potato and onion slices in an even layer in baking dish, slightly overlapping as you go. Spread half of the 5 Cheese mixture over potatoes and sprinkle with half of the cheese. Repeat potato and dip layers (the second layer of the cheese will be added later)

3. Cover dish and bake in oven for 60 minutes or until the potatoes are cooked through. At 30 minutes, remove the casserole from the oven and carefully stir, add additional cheese to the top of the potatoes and returning the dish to the oven without foil. Continue to cook for an additional 30 minutes or until cooked though and golden brown, remove from the oven.