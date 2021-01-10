Mini Spinach, Artichoke & Asiago Cheese Bake from Summer Fresh

Created with individual portions in mind, Summer Fresh’s Spinach, Artichoke & Asiago Cheese Bake is a great holiday recipe that uses minimal ingredients but delivers a delicious and indulgent taste. The recipe is done in under 30 minutes and can be served as an appetizer for the holiday season and throughout the winter months.

Mini Spinach, Artichoke & Asiago Cheese Bake

Ingredients

– 227g Summer Fresh Artichoke & Asiago Dip

– 227g Summer Fresh Spinach Dip

– 1/2 cup, Shredded Mozzarella

– 1/2 cup, Shredded Asiago Cheese

– 1 Package Crostini

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 375°F.

2. In a mixing bowl combine Summer Fresh Spinach Dip, Summer Fresh Artichoke & Asiago Dip, mozzarella cheese and asiago cheese.

3. Coat 2 mini cast iron skillets with cooking spray and equally divide mixture into skillets.

4. Bake for 10-12 minutes or until cheese bake is bubbly and golden brown. Set to broil on high and cook for 1-2 minutes or until cheese starts to brown.

5. Remove from the oven and let cool for 5-10 minutes.

6. Place skillet onto a board or trivet and serve with crostini.