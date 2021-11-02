“Five Minutes With” Toronto hip-hop singer, KALAN

KALAN is on fire. His song Can’t Tell Me was recently selected and now playing on the game Fortnite. He continues to be approached for numerous radio and media interviews including a recent interview he did on YTV The Zone for his new song Zoom. KALAN is a 15-year-old rapper from Toronto that started his career in music as a hip-hop dancer who turned his love of dance and music into songwriting with an EP released at 14 years old and each new single taking him to higher success. Hook-centric lyrics, fast rapping, exceptional hip-hop dance skills make him a triple threat.

Kalan believes that music evolves and artists don’t have to stay in the same lane “when I started writing I thought that music had to have a meaningful message but I realize now that music can be anything, it can have a message or it can be more about the energy like “CHOSEN” or can just be about fun and lifestyle “ZOOM”. Kalan has a number of upcoming live shows and he says “that’s where I feel I belong”. Expect a lot from this kid.

Name:

KALAN

Genre:

Rap, Hip Hop

Founded:

2019

# of Albums:

1 EP and 4 singles

Latest Album:

New World

Latest Single:

How You Doin’

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Michael Jackson – I started dancing to MJ when I was 6 years old. My first performance was to Beat It in grade 2 in front of my whole school.

Favourite musician now:

Logic. I am a true fan of Logic I go to his shows and love his music.

Guilty pleasure song:

800db Cloud – 100 Gecs

Live show ritual:

Dance and get loose so I can move freely on stage and backflip

Favourite local musician:

Drake. Although I am also into Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendez. Lots to choose from in Toronto.

EP or LP?

LP. Nothing like getting your favourite artists new LP and going through all of the new songs

Early bird or night owl?

Night Owl. Not that I stay up all night but I definitely don’t jump up early morning.

Road or studio?

Road – love the live stuff. Since I dance I think I put on a pretty entertaining show so its always a great feeling to perform.

Any shows or albums coming up?

With Covid, it seems that everything gets cancelled or postponed so I am really planning for a big tour next summer. I have put out 3 singles in 3 months and continue to promote these…Chosen, Zoom, How You Doin’. New song in the works to launch in October

Where can we follow you?

Website | YouTube | Instagram | Twitter

Rapid Fire Qs on Toronto

Favourite local restaurant:

Rudy’s Burgers

Favourite street in your city:

Queen Street

Favourite park in your city:

Woodbine Park and Stage

Favourite music venue in your city:

Budweiser Stage outdoor venue

Favourite music store in your city:

Long and McQuade