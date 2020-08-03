Homegrown Business: Contactless Dinner from Box’d

In our Post-Quarantine world, there has been a rise of takeout options from local restaurants to reduce contact between people from different households. This week we spoke to Mohamad Fakih, founder of Paramount Fine Foods, about his new contactless restaurant, Box’d.

What is your business called and what does it do?

Box’d is a new restaurant that allows the customer to have a completely contactless experience. Box’d is not your typical restaurant. It has simplified the order process, so Torontonians don’t spend time standing in line or waiting for their food to be prepared. Guests place their order in advance via a mobile app or they can order at a digital kiosk in-store. Digital status boards within the restaurant update guests when their food is ready and lead them to their pick-up location. Digital cubbies and shelves identify orders and create a streamlined experience.

What made you want to do this work?

We actually created this concept before COVID-19, if you can believe it. We wanted to offer Torontonians a revolutionary way to order, pay, and pickup their food. But now with COVID-19, we understand that people may still be a little wary of public places, so we’ve created a dining option that is fast, efficient, and safe.

What problem does this solve?

Box’d helps to ease guests’ minds as the country starts to prepare for a post-COVID-19 world with a completely contactless experience. From ordering to pick up, each guest will experience a streamlined process that is quick, easy and safe.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Box’d is for anyone who is looking for a fresh, delicious meal quickly and safely. Box’d also offers vegan and vegetarian options for diners.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

Box’d is different from restaurants of a similar size. The cubby technology allows us to serve more guests in the same amount of time, which results in more sales. At Box’d we are also able to provide more jobs, because we need more cooks in the kitchen to ensure we can fill all our cubbies fast and efficiently. We have real chefs making real food. We also want to make sure that we do not lose hospitality. Even though guests pay and pick up in a contactless way, we still have a concierge here to welcome you with a smile and guide you through your experience.

Where in Toronto can we find your profession?

Box’d is located at 4 King St. W

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

I’m a people person, that’s why I got into the hospitality industry. People will always come first. With Box’d we are able to create more jobs and provide Torontonians with a contactless way to enjoy fresh, healthy meal options.

Worst part is deciding to open business in these trying times knowing that I will be losing money just to send a message of hope to Canada that the light will come, that the day will come when we will open more businesses and rebuild our country and hire more people.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

I’m a gemologist that sells shawarma

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another Toronto business that you love?

Denby appliances