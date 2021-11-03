“A Day In The Life” with video director and producer Mike Regis

The first thing I would say about Mike Regis is he is sure to put a smile on your face. His personality, laughter, and energy sets the tone and carry the vibe to literally “turn that frown upside down”… Yup the corny jokes are also a part of it. Mike helps everyone be comfortable being themselves, so no one has to shy away from being themselves. He opens the floor to every colour of emotions your life could paint.

Then we have Mr.Regis (Mike with the working hat on). He is the essence of up-and-coming talent. With the focus and drive to not just dream, but realize everything he sets his mind to. I will be taking my kids to one of his showings some years from now. Mr.Regis isn’t afraid to find ideas/perspectives/talents that don’t come from him. He sets egos aside, allowing the best direction to always present itself and to empower his team at every turn.

The combination of the two provides a unique ability for Mike (Mr.) Regis to share stories of real people. Highlighting human experiences without judgements or gratuity, while capturing true feelings through 24 – 70 millimetres of glass. Positioning the viewer to think “This might have been me if I was in a different body or environment”.

Written by Leon N – Best-friend



I love being on set! I love the energy and the people.

Which ‘hood are you in?

Downtown Toronto

What do you do?

I’m a video director & producer! It’s a great experience, and I love telling stories and collaborating with talented individuals in the hopes of achieving our goals. It’s all about telling great stories with great people.

What are you currently working on?

Right now, I’m working on a couple of projects and hopefully creating a second part to Promotion that takes place a couple of years in the future. I’m not too sure if I’m going to make it, though. I’m very interested in seeing where the protagonist goes.

Where can we find your work?

MikeRegis.com