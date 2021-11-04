A Little Q&A with comedian, actor and podcaster, Miguel Rivas

We had the chance to chat with comedian, actor and podcaster Miguel Rivas about his influences, comedy style and where we can follow his work.

How would you describe your comedy style?

I try and play it for real until the silly breaks in. Start out pleasant but there’s something brooding under the surface (it’s anxiety).

Who are some of your influences?

Matt Berry, Sacha Baron Cohen, Daddy Pig.

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

Jim Carrey and Phil Hartman. We were robbed of that buddy comedy.

Who is your favourite comedian now?

Tom Scharpling, Meg Stalter.

What is your pre-show ritual?

Get really nervous, have a drink, sweat a bunch, and then say, “Ah, to hell with it.”

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

Comedy Bar. It was my Cheers for a little while, particularly when I was running my old show Rapp Battlez. They’ve expanded to a second location!

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

Twitter and TikTok these days. But I can’t wait to start seeing live shows all the time again!

Do you have anything to promote right now?

The Tony Ho Podcast is in the middle of Season 3, called Old Young People. It’s very funny! Check it out on CBC Podcasts. Plus, our new bonus podcast Help Tony Ho!, where we get advice on how to fix our broken lives. Also, check me out on CBC’s Pretty Hard Cases – Season 2 coming soon.

Where can we follow you?

Twitter | Instagram | TikTok

Tell us a joke.

I promise to take care of my body from now on.

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

Tom Henry! DJ Mausner! Mark Little! Ajahnis Charley! Aba Amuquandoh!