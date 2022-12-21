“A Day in The Life” with entrepreneur and podcaster, Fatima Zaidi

As a leading entrepreneur, Fatima Zaidi is a powerhouse when it comes to entrepreneurship, podcasting, and supporting fellow women founders. When she’s not running two companies, you can find her writing for notable publications, lecturing at the University of Toronto, acting as Co-Chair of the #Tech4SickKids council, or speaking on global stages. But rest assured that even with so much on her to-do list, her team will be receiving live photo updates of her adorable cat, Charlie (which everyone happily welcomes).

Fatima bleeds creativity, passion, and gumption. She’s continued to push the needle forward for brands and agencies working with on-demand audio. Anyone that gets the opportunity to work alongside Fatima will clearly see her dedication and drive for everything that lands on her plate – especially if it’s some of Toronto’s best tacos.

-Written by Alison Osborne, Quills Director of Growth

***

Which ’hood are you in?

Downtown Toronto. I currently live in Bay/Wellesley, but recently purchased a home on St Clair and Bathurst. I love midtown and I’m excited to explore a new neighbourhood.

What do you do?

I’m the Founder and CEO at Quill Inc., an award-winning production agency specializing in corporate audio, and CoHost, a podcast growth and analytics tool. Personally a travel enthusiast, a diver, and Co-Chair of Tech4sickKids at SickKids hospital.

What are you currently working on?

Some of our current client podcasts include TD’s C-suite, Expedia’s Powering Travel, SickKids VS, and Field Trip Health’s Field Tripping to name a few. We are also very focused on supporting the podcast industry’s move towards branded podcasts and equipping them with better data.

Where can we find your work?

Quill | CoHost | UofT | National Speakers Bureau | Tech4sickKids