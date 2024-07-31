“A Day in the Life” with: Toronto Artist Shanaya Patel

Canadian pop singer, songwriter, and actor Shanaya Patel brings honesty and originality to her music which has the music industry paying attention. The confident, heartfelt voice combined with her passion for the piano brings lyrics to life. From a very young age, Patel knew what she wanted, and it was more than evident that she had the talent to go with the dream. Taking her cue from a world inspired by Ariana Grande, Alicia Keys, and JP Saxe, Patel worked hard to perfect her craft and to make her music her own. The singer/ songwriter’s YouTube cover of Julia Michaels’s “Issues” earned 4.1 million votes for her MTV ‘Cover of The Month’ nomination. In 2022, ready to step into the light, Patel signed with daCosta Talent, garnering her a spot in the changing entertainment industry, from music to voiceover and on-camera acting. It’s safe to say Shanaya Patel is placed to soar. Following the success of Patel’s two singles, “Not Bitter” and “Good Company,” expectations are high for the rising artist. With her growing popularity, Patel took the stage at many events, including appearances at iconic music venues The Danforth Music Hall and The Opera House in Toronto to rave reviews. In 2023, Patel released a small part of an original song on Instagram, earning a remarkable 1.4 million views. Patel followed with the full release of her single “August Twenty-Second.” The rest is history. The pop sensation has proven she is on her way with grace and maturity far beyond her age. One thing for sure is Shanaya Patel’s voice is a gift to her and to anyone who listens. Shanaya Patel is in the studio working on new music to be released soon.

***

Which ‘hood are you in?

I’m currently living In Mississauga where I grew up!

What do you do?

I’m a singer/songwriter, musician and actor.

What are you currently working on?

I have a lot of exciting projects in the works. I have a bunch of new music on the horizon and new projects in the acting world that I’m excited to share soon. Live shows are also being announced soon.

Where can we find your work?

You can find me on all social media platforms and streaming services under my name – Shanaya Patel or @shanayazpatel.