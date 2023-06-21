“A Day in the Life” with Toronto Artistic Director Lora Campbell

June 21, 2023 Demian Vernieri Artist Profiles, Arts

Artist, advocate, cat cuddler, Lora Campbell knows their way around cities, the stars and of course, a set. Using humour, life lessons, and years of experiences, Lora uses their craft to paint vivid pictures of life and all the intricate things that add meaning to it.

Once their day begins, with a coffee from a local cafe in hand, Lora gives their all, ensuring those that slip under the radar are part of their daily work. From lining up meetings for the ReelAbilities Film Festival to penning scripts about those in Queer, Trans and other marginalised communities, it doesn’t stop there. Bettering themselves through various areas of growth, plays a crucial role in Lora’s life, and in turn, they lend what they learned about themselves to others. This could be in the form of new artistic endeavours, research, or growing their love and understanding of languages.

Lora’s big heart doesn’t just stop at their love of words. With their fluffy cat lazing somewhere nearby, Lora has a soft spot for furry friends as much as they do the people around them. While spreading love, they’ll always ensure their expertise in life and the industry greets everyone they meet as well.

-Written by Lily Hall

Lora Campbell
Lora Campell, Artistic Director of the ReelAbilities Film Festival Toronto
Lora Campbell
I try to get out into nature when things get tough
This was taken in 2020 when I was isolating with my spouse in Orillia
This is the view from Signal Hill in Newfoundland where I grew up. My heart lives 73% of the time whether I am there or not
This couch has followed me in the weirdest and most wonderful ways but it always fits
Some of the best sunsets of my life have happened at Sunnyside Beach in Parkdale
Lora Campbell
My kitty Ender travels with me whenever I go, creating my cat cuddler legacy
Lora Campbell
I visit the Butterfly Sanctuary by the water in Parkdale whenever I can

***

Which ’hood are you in?

I live in Parkdale.

What do you do?

I am the Artistic Director of the ReelAbilities Film Festival Toronto. I am also a writer, director of film and television, and an educator and advocate for Disabled and 2sLGBTQAI+ communities.

What are you currently working on?

I am currently working on a Queer Comedy Heist feature film, a television series about being Queer in Newfoundland, and programs within ReelAbilities which focus on supporting and growing Disabled representation in Film and Television in front of and behind the camera.

Where can we find your work?

People can find my work online or visit ReelAbilities Film Festival Toronto website.

 

 

About Demian Vernieri 486 Articles
Demian is an Argentinian retired musician, avid gamer and editor for the Montréal Guardian, Toronto Guardian, Calgary Guardian and Vancouver Guardian websites.
Instagram

Related Articles