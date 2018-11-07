“A Day in the Life” with Toronto actor Taras Lavren

Calling Taras Lavren, Mississauga raised actor, producer, director and editor, a “jack-of-all-trades” is a

veritable understatement. His passion for the arts, and particularly acting, began in his high school

drama class, but shortly after flourished into a professional career with the pursuit of a degree in acting

at Humber College, followed by a post graduate degree in Film and Television at Centennial. His stellar

acting abilities are therefore backed by the know-how to get sh*t done in Toronto’s current booming

film industry.

On the production side, in a few short years, Taras has gone from directing, producing and acting in his

debut short film “My Coffee With Jim”, to building his own production company MotionXLight Media

from the ground up, which has since been swamped with projects of all kinds, from live events, to music

videos, to narrative pieces. Through continuously taking on novel challenges, he simultaneously

manages to expand and refine his craft(s). His newest and most rapidly growing project is the creation of

60 second short films for Instagram, at feature film quality. This feat has been undertaken by himself

and five other creatives under the title “Blink Twice Films”, and they have mastered the concept of bite

sized story telling. See it for yourself, on their Instagram page @Blinktwicefilms. Taras never backs down

from a creative challenge, and while he is much too humble to call himself a one man show, incessantly

churns out content that seems as though it has been backed by a team of at least 50, while in reality has

been him behind the lens, in front of the lens and in the editing room. How he handles it all at once, I

still struggle to comprehend.

In parallel, Taras is fervently following his love for acting, wherever it takes him. His introductory role

was on the TV show Reign, but his true breakthrough was with his role on Netflix and CBC’s Anne with

an E, where he plays Nate, a villainous grifter that plagues the town of Avonlea in Season One and Two.

Taras’ embodiment of this manipulatively alluring antagonist had the entire Anne following up in arms

and garnered him a substantial fan base of those who appreciate the darker take on the classic Canadian

tale. A few of his upcoming TV shows also include Wayne, from the writers of Deadpool, and Netflix’s

highly anticipated V Wars, where he continues to uphold his bad boy persona.

-by Shanna Stanley-Hasnain

What ‘hood are you in?

I live just on the east side of the tracks a.k.a. Yonge street.

What do you do?

I’m an actor and filmmaker.

What are you currently working on?

I’m currently working on my new collaborative project Blink Twice Films – an anthology of one-minute

short films that are released regularly over Instagram. Outside of that I’m always working on myself,

training and trying to challenge and learn something new every month.

You can also catch me as Nate in the current season of Anne with an E airing now on CBC and streaming

on Netflix.

Where can we find your work?

IMDb | Instagram

My Coffee with Jim